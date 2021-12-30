There will be player prop betting options available for Michael Carter before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Carter and the New York Jets (4-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter has had 135 carries for a team-leading 566 rushing yards (37.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also caught 35 passes for 316 yards (21.1 per game).

He has handled 135, or 40.1%, of his team's 337 rushing attempts this season.

The Jets have called a pass in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Carter will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 87.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.

This year the Buccaneers are ranked fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Carter put together a 118-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 7.4 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Carter has racked up 136 yards (45.3 per game) on 24 attempts.

Carter's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Michael Carter 135 40.1% 566 4 24 38.7% 4.2 Tevin Coleman 79 23.4% 350 0 13 21.0% 4.4 Ty Johnson 55 16.3% 204 1 9 14.5% 3.7 Zach Wilson 25 7.4% 161 4 6 9.7% 6.4

