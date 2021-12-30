Publish date:
Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds
Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter has had 135 carries for a team-leading 566 rushing yards (37.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 35 passes for 316 yards (21.1 per game).
- He has handled 135, or 40.1%, of his team's 337 rushing attempts this season.
- The Jets have called a pass in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Carter will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 87.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Buccaneers are ranked fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Carter put together a 118-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 7.4 yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Carter has racked up 136 yards (45.3 per game) on 24 attempts.
Carter's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Michael Carter
135
40.1%
566
4
24
38.7%
4.2
Tevin Coleman
79
23.4%
350
0
13
21.0%
4.4
Ty Johnson
55
16.3%
204
1
9
14.5%
3.7
Zach Wilson
25
7.4%
161
4
6
9.7%
6.4
