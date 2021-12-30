Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Michael Carter before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Carter and the New York Jets (4-11) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter has had 135 carries for a team-leading 566 rushing yards (37.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 35 passes for 316 yards (21.1 per game).
  • He has handled 135, or 40.1%, of his team's 337 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Jets have called a pass in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Carter will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 87.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's third-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Buccaneers are ranked fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Carter put together a 118-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball 16 times (averaging 7.4 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Carter has racked up 136 yards (45.3 per game) on 24 attempts.

Carter's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Michael Carter

135

40.1%

566

4

24

38.7%

4.2

Tevin Coleman

79

23.4%

350

0

13

21.0%

4.4

Ty Johnson

55

16.3%

204

1

9

14.5%

3.7

Zach Wilson

25

7.4%

161

4

6

9.7%

6.4

