Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Pittman Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman has reeled in 76 passes for a team-best 971 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times and averages 64.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 24.9% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.

Pittman (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.7% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Pittman's 42 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.

The Raiders have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 231.0 yards per game through the air.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Pittman reeled in eight passes for 82 yards while being targeted 12 times.

Over his last three outings, Pittman has caught 15 passes on 25 targets for 166 yards, averaging 55.3 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4% Jack Doyle 41 8.8% 28 291 3 7 11.9%

