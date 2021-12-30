Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Michael Pittman Jr., who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman has reeled in 76 passes for a team-best 971 yards and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 116 times and averages 64.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 24.9% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Pittman's way.
  • Pittman (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.7% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Pittman's 42 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 231.0 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cardinals, Pittman reeled in eight passes for 82 yards while being targeted 12 times.
  • Over his last three outings, Pittman has caught 15 passes on 25 targets for 166 yards, averaging 55.3 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

116

24.9%

76

971

5

14

23.7%

Zach Pascal

65

14.0%

36

369

3

12

20.3%

Jonathan Taylor

45

9.7%

36

336

2

2

3.4%

Jack Doyle

41

8.8%

28

291

3

7

11.9%

