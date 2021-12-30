The Michigan State Spartans will battle the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Peach Bowl.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 55.5 points in nine of 13 chances this season.

Thursday's total is 19.4 points lower than the two team's combined 74.9 points per game average.

The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.

Spartans games have an average total of 55.0 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

Michigan State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Spartans have an against the spread record of 4-1-1 in their six games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.

Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Spartans score 31.9 points per game, 8.8 more than the Panthers give up per outing (23.1).

When Michigan State puts up more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Spartans rack up 431.2 yards per game, 82.0 more yards than the 349.2 the Panthers allow per outing.

Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals more than 349.2 yards.

This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has 10 wins against the spread in 13 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).

The Panthers put up 17.3 more points per game (43.0) than the Spartans allow (25.7).

Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.

The Panthers collect 502.8 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans give up.

When Pittsburgh piles up over 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Panthers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 19 takeaways .

