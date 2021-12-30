Publish date:
Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh Peach Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in eight of 12 games this season.
- Pittsburgh's games have gone over 55.5 points in nine of 13 chances this season.
- Thursday's total is 19.4 points lower than the two team's combined 74.9 points per game average.
- The 48.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 6.7 fewer than the 55.5 over/under in this contest.
- Spartans games have an average total of 55.0 points this season, 0.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- The 60.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.
Michigan State Stats and Trends
- Michigan State has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Spartans have an against the spread record of 4-1-1 in their six games when favored by 3 points or more so far this season.
- Michigan State's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
- The Spartans score 31.9 points per game, 8.8 more than the Panthers give up per outing (23.1).
- When Michigan State puts up more than 23.1 points, it is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Spartans rack up 431.2 yards per game, 82.0 more yards than the 349.2 the Panthers allow per outing.
- Michigan State is 7-1-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team totals more than 349.2 yards.
- This year, the Spartans have 15 turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (21).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan State at SISportsbook.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has 10 wins against the spread in 13 games this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over on eight of 13 set point totals (61.5%).
- The Panthers put up 17.3 more points per game (43.0) than the Spartans allow (25.7).
- Pittsburgh is 10-3 against the spread and 11-2 overall when the team puts up more than 25.7 points.
- The Panthers collect 502.8 yards per game, 47.0 more yards than the 455.8 the Spartans give up.
- When Pittsburgh piles up over 455.8 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Panthers have 14 giveaways this season, while the Spartans have 19 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan State
|Stats
|Pittsburgh
31.9
Avg. Points Scored
43.0
25.7
Avg. Points Allowed
23.1
431.2
Avg. Total Yards
502.8
455.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.2
15
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
21