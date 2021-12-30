Publish date:
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has rushed for 431 yards on 124 carries (28.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
- He's also tacked on 40 catches for 246 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 124 of his team's 359 carries this season (34.5%).
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Davis recorded 13 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bills, 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Davis did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bills.
- Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- The Bills have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 114.8 yards per game.
- The Bills have given up 18 rushing touchdowns, 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Davis rushed for 28 yards on seven carries (averaging four yards per carry).
- During his last three games, Davis has rushed for 93 yards (31.0 per game) on 24 carries.
- He also has 49 receiving yards on six catches (16.3 yards per game) . .
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
124
34.5%
431
2
14
25.0%
3.5
Cordarrelle Patterson
140
39.0%
579
6
28
50.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
37
10.3%
73
1
10
17.9%
2.0
Qadree Ollison
17
4.7%
67
0
2
3.6%
3.9
