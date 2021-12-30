Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

Mike Davis will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has rushed for 431 yards on 124 carries (28.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • He's also tacked on 40 catches for 246 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 124 of his team's 359 carries this season (34.5%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Davis recorded 13 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bills, 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Davis did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bills.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • The Bills have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 114.8 yards per game.
  • The Bills have given up 18 rushing touchdowns, 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Davis rushed for 28 yards on seven carries (averaging four yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Davis has rushed for 93 yards (31.0 per game) on 24 carries.
  • He also has 49 receiving yards on six catches (16.3 yards per game) .
Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

124

34.5%

431

2

14

25.0%

3.5

Cordarrelle Patterson

140

39.0%

579

6

28

50.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

37

10.3%

73

1

10

17.9%

2.0

Qadree Ollison

17

4.7%

67

0

2

3.6%

3.9

