Mike Davis will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Davis and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has rushed for 431 yards on 124 carries (28.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground this year.

He's also tacked on 40 catches for 246 yards (16.4 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 124 of his team's 359 carries this season (34.5%).

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.0% of the time while running the ball 41.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Davis recorded 13 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Bills, 15.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Davis did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bills.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

The Bills have the NFL's 17th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 114.8 yards per game.

The Bills have given up 18 rushing touchdowns, 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Davis rushed for 28 yards on seven carries (averaging four yards per carry).

During his last three games, Davis has rushed for 93 yards (31.0 per game) on 24 carries.

He also has 49 receiving yards on six catches (16.3 yards per game) . .

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 124 34.5% 431 2 14 25.0% 3.5 Cordarrelle Patterson 140 39.0% 579 6 28 50.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 37 10.3% 73 1 10 17.9% 2.0 Qadree Ollison 17 4.7% 67 0 2 3.6% 3.9

