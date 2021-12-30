Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Gesicki for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (8-7) play the Tennessee Titans (10-5) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has caught 67 passes on 102 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 47.1 yards per game.

Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (102 total) of his team's 554 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Gesicki had 11 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Titans, 33.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).

Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.

The 265.3 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Saints, Gesicki grabbed three passes for 22 yards while being targeted four times.

Gesicki's stat line over his last three games shows 15 grabs for 111 yards. He put up 37.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 23 times.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 36 6.5% 29 288 0 7 9.7%

