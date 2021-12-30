Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Gesicki for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (8-7) play the Tennessee Titans (10-5) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has caught 67 passes on 102 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 47.1 yards per game.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 18.4% (102 total) of his team's 554 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Gesicki has been on the receiving end of 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Gesicki had 11 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Titans, 33.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
  • Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Titans.
  • The 265.3 passing yards the Titans yield per game makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Saints, Gesicki grabbed three passes for 22 yards while being targeted four times.
  • Gesicki's stat line over his last three games shows 15 grabs for 111 yards. He put up 37.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 23 times.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

102

18.4%

67

707

2

9

12.5%

Jaylen Waddle

126

22.7%

96

941

5

14

19.4%

DeVante Parker

56

10.1%

34

457

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

36

6.5%

29

288

0

7

9.7%

