Before Miles Sanders hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) and the Washington Football Team (6-9) play in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East opponents at FedExField.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has racked up a team-high 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.

He also has 26 receptions for 158 yards (10.5 per game).

He has handled 137, or 28.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Sanders' 55.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 11.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of five games versus the Football Team Sanders has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the league, giving up 104.2 yards per game.

This year the Football Team are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Giants, Sanders ran for 45 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.4 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Sanders has rushed for 296 yards (98.7 per game) on 49 carries.

He's also grabbed six passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 137 28.4% 754 0 20 21.3% 5.5 Jalen Hurts 132 27.3% 740 10 30 31.9% 5.6 Jordan Howard 75 15.5% 380 3 20 21.3% 5.1 Boston Scott 73 15.1% 326 5 15 16.0% 4.5

