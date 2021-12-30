Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington

Author:

Before Miles Sanders hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Sanders' Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) and the Washington Football Team (6-9) play in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East opponents at FedExField.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has racked up a team-high 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.
  • He also has 26 receptions for 158 yards (10.5 per game).
  • He has handled 137, or 28.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Sanders' 55.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 11.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of five games versus the Football Team Sanders has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the league, giving up 104.2 yards per game.
  • This year the Football Team are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Giants, Sanders ran for 45 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.4 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Sanders has rushed for 296 yards (98.7 per game) on 49 carries.
  • He's also grabbed six passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game).

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

137

28.4%

754

0

20

21.3%

5.5

Jalen Hurts

132

27.3%

740

10

30

31.9%

5.6

Jordan Howard

75

15.5%

380

3

20

21.3%

5.1

Boston Scott

73

15.1%

326

5

15

16.0%

4.5

