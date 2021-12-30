Publish date:
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has racked up a team-high 754 rushing yards (50.3 per game) and scored zero touchdowns.
- He also has 26 receptions for 158 yards (10.5 per game).
- He has handled 137, or 28.4%, of his team's 483 rushing attempts this season.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 47.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with Washington.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Against the Football Team, Sanders' 55.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 11.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of five games versus the Football Team Sanders has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Football Team are eighth in the league, giving up 104.2 yards per game.
- This year the Football Team are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Giants, Sanders ran for 45 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.4 yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Sanders has rushed for 296 yards (98.7 per game) on 49 carries.
- He's also grabbed six passes for 40 yards (13.3 per game).
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
137
28.4%
754
0
20
21.3%
5.5
Jalen Hurts
132
27.3%
740
10
30
31.9%
5.6
Jordan Howard
75
15.5%
380
3
20
21.3%
5.1
Boston Scott
73
15.1%
326
5
15
16.0%
4.5
Powered By Data Skrive