Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has picked up a team-high 590 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He also has 223 receiving yards (14.9 per game) on 46 catches, with four TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 383 times this season, and he's handled 167 of those attempts (43.6%).
- The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 86.7 yards per game.
- The Dolphins are up against the NFL's 18th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Saints, Gaskin carried the ball three times for 10 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Gaskin has piled up 108 rushing yards (36.0 per game) on 28 carries.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
167
43.6%
590
3
31
48.4%
3.5
Phillip Lindsay
75
-
208
1
6
-
2.8
Duke Johnson Jr.
39
10.2%
164
2
6
9.4%
4.2
Salvon Ahmed
54
14.1%
149
0
3
4.7%
2.8
Powered By Data Skrive