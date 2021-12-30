Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before placing any bets on Myles Gaskin's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has picked up a team-high 590 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He also has 223 receiving yards (14.9 per game) on 46 catches, with four TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 383 times this season, and he's handled 167 of those attempts (43.6%).
  • The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 86.7 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins are up against the NFL's 18th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Saints, Gaskin carried the ball three times for 10 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Gaskin has piled up 108 rushing yards (36.0 per game) on 28 carries.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

167

43.6%

590

3

31

48.4%

3.5

Phillip Lindsay

75

-

208

1

6

-

2.8

Duke Johnson Jr.

39

10.2%

164

2

6

9.4%

4.2

Salvon Ahmed

54

14.1%

149

0

3

4.7%

2.8

Powered By Data Skrive