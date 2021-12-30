Before placing any bets on Myles Gaskin's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Gaskin's Miami Dolphins (8-7) and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has picked up a team-high 590 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He also has 223 receiving yards (14.9 per game) on 46 catches, with four TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 383 times this season, and he's handled 167 of those attempts (43.6%).

The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the football 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 86.7 yards per game.

The Dolphins are up against the NFL's 18th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (14 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Saints, Gaskin carried the ball three times for 10 yards.

Over his last three outings, Gaskin has piled up 108 rushing yards (36.0 per game) on 28 carries.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 167 43.6% 590 3 31 48.4% 3.5 Phillip Lindsay 75 - 208 1 6 - 2.8 Duke Johnson Jr. 39 10.2% 164 2 6 9.4% 4.2 Salvon Ahmed 54 14.1% 149 0 3 4.7% 2.8

