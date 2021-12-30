Najee Harris has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has picked up a team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

And he has caught 67 passes for 422 yards (28.1 per game) with three TDs.

He has received 268 of his team's 350 carries this season (76.6%).

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the ball 37.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his lone career matchup against the Browns, Harris put up 91 rushing yards, 17.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Harris ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Browns.

Allowing 105.9 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Browns are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Harris picked up 93 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry).

Harris also racked up 17 yards on five receptions.

Harris has 205 rushing yards (68.3 ypg) on 51 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

He's also caught 10 passes for 35 yards (11.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 268 76.6% 984 6 26 72.2% 3.7 Benny Snell Jr. 23 6.6% 74 0 0 0.0% 3.2 Chase Claypool 11 3.1% 63 0 2 5.6% 5.7 Diontae Johnson 5 1.4% 53 0 0 0.0% 10.6

