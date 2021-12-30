Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has picked up a team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- And he has caught 67 passes for 422 yards (28.1 per game) with three TDs.
- He has received 268 of his team's 350 carries this season (76.6%).
- The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the ball 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his lone career matchup against the Browns, Harris put up 91 rushing yards, 17.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Harris ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Browns.
- Allowing 105.9 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the Browns are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Harris picked up 93 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry).
- Harris also racked up 17 yards on five receptions.
- Harris has 205 rushing yards (68.3 ypg) on 51 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 35 yards (11.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
268
76.6%
984
6
26
72.2%
3.7
Benny Snell Jr.
23
6.6%
74
0
0
0.0%
3.2
Chase Claypool
11
3.1%
63
0
2
5.6%
5.7
Diontae Johnson
5
1.4%
53
0
0
0.0%
10.6
