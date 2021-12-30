Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

Najee Harris has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. AFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) take the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has picked up a team-high 984 rushing yards (65.6 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 67 passes for 422 yards (28.1 per game) with three TDs.
  • He has received 268 of his team's 350 carries this season (76.6%).
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the ball 37.9% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his lone career matchup against the Browns, Harris put up 91 rushing yards, 17.5 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Harris ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Browns.
  • Allowing 105.9 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Browns are ranked seventh in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Harris picked up 93 yards on 19 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry).
  • Harris also racked up 17 yards on five receptions.
  • Harris has 205 rushing yards (68.3 ypg) on 51 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 35 yards (11.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

268

76.6%

984

6

26

72.2%

3.7

Benny Snell Jr.

23

6.6%

74

0

0

0.0%

3.2

Chase Claypool

11

3.1%

63

0

2

5.6%

5.7

Diontae Johnson

5

1.4%

53

0

0

0.0%

10.6

Powered By Data Skrive