December 30, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will try to stop a seven-game skid when they clash with the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.
  • Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.1 points higher than the combined 40.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 43.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 46.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • New England is 9-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • New England's games this year have hit the over seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • This year, the Patriots average just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars allow (26.4).
  • When New England scores more than 26.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Patriots average 343.9 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 353.2 the Jaguars allow per matchup.
  • New England is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 353.2 yards.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).
  • Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • This season, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 15 opportunities (26.7%).
  • The Jaguars average 14.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.3 the Patriots surrender.
  • When Jacksonville scores more than 17.3 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • The Jaguars rack up 308.0 yards per game, only 7.5 fewer than the 315.5 the Patriots allow.
  • Jacksonville is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team picks up over 315.5 yards.
  • The Jaguars have 26 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New England is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, at home this season.
  • This year, New England has gone over the total in five of eight home games.
  • Patriots home games this season average 45.1 total points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
  • On the road, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 0-7 overall.
  • This year, in seven road games, Jacksonville has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.4 points, 3.9 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

