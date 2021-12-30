The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will try to stop a seven-game skid when they clash with the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.

Jacksonville has combined with its opponents to score more than 41.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.1 points higher than the combined 40.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.7 points per game, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 44.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.0 PPG average total in Jaguars games this season is 4.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

New England is 9-6-0 against the spread this year.

New England's games this year have hit the over seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This year, the Patriots average just 0.5 fewer points per game (25.9) than the Jaguars allow (26.4).

When New England scores more than 26.4 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Patriots average 343.9 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 353.2 the Jaguars allow per matchup.

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team amasses over 353.2 yards.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 20 times this season, 13 more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (7).

Jaguars stats and trends

Jacksonville has four wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

This season, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 15.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 15 opportunities (26.7%).

The Jaguars average 14.5 points per game, comparable to the 17.3 the Patriots surrender.

When Jacksonville scores more than 17.3 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Jaguars rack up 308.0 yards per game, only 7.5 fewer than the 315.5 the Patriots allow.

Jacksonville is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team picks up over 315.5 yards.

The Jaguars have 26 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, at home this season.

This year, New England has gone over the total in five of eight home games.

Patriots home games this season average 45.1 total points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

On the road, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 0-7 overall.

This year, in seven road games, Jacksonville has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.4 points, 3.9 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

