The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will try to end a five-game slide when they clash with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) in Week 17.

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.6, is 1.1 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 43.3 points per game, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.0 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 5.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' 15 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 15 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Saints put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Panthers allow (23.0).

When New Orleans records more than 23.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Saints rack up 301.9 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 300.8 the Panthers allow per outing.

When New Orleans picks up more than 300.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (16).

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina has played 15 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.

Carolina has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).

This year the Panthers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Saints allow (20.3).

Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.3 points.

The Panthers collect 26.0 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints give up (331.7).

When Carolina picks up more than 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Saints' takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, New Orleans has hit the over in three of seven home games.

The average point total in Saints home games this season is 44.6 points, 6.1 more than this outing's over/under (38.5).

On the road, Carolina is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.

On the road, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point underdogs or more.

This year, in four of seven road games Carolina has gone over the total.

This season, Panthers away games average 44.4 points, 5.9 more than this outing's over/under (38.5).

