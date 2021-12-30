Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will try to end a five-game slide when they clash with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) in Week 17.

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.6, is 1.1 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 43.3 points per game, 4.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Saints games this season feature an average total of 44.0 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Panthers have averaged a total of 44.1 points, 5.6 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In New Orleans' 15 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Saints have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7 points or more.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 15 opportunities (40%).
  • This year, the Saints put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (21.1) than the Panthers allow (23.0).
  • When New Orleans records more than 23.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Saints rack up 301.9 yards per game, just 1.1 more than the 300.8 the Panthers allow per outing.
  • When New Orleans picks up more than 300.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 18 times this season, two more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (16).
  • Carolina has played 15 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been underdogs by 7 points or more three times this season and covered the spread once.
  • Carolina has gone over the point total in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Panthers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Saints allow (20.3).
  • Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it scores more than 20.3 points.
  • The Panthers collect 26.0 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints give up (331.7).
  • When Carolina picks up more than 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Saints' takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-1).
  • This season, New Orleans has hit the over in three of seven home games.
  • The average point total in Saints home games this season is 44.6 points, 6.1 more than this outing's over/under (38.5).
  • On the road, Carolina is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.
  • On the road, the Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in four of seven road games Carolina has gone over the total.
  • This season, Panthers away games average 44.4 points, 5.9 more than this outing's over/under (38.5).

