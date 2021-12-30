Before Nick Chubb hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Chubb's Cleveland Browns (7-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has run for a team-leading 1,143 yards on 207 carries (76.2 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 19 catches for 172 yards (11.5 per game) and one receiving TD.

He has received 207 of his team's 424 carries this season (48.8%).

The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Chubb's 68.7 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Steelers are 22.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Chubb, in seven matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the NFL.

The Steelers have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Packers, Chubb carried the ball 17 times for 126 yards (7.4 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

He tacked on 58 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Chubb has 276 rushing yards on 57 carries (92.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on seven catches for 66 yards.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 207 48.8% 1,143 8 35 44.9% 5.5 D'Ernest Johnson 70 16.5% 398 2 12 15.4% 5.7 Kareem Hunt 78 18.4% 386 5 15 19.2% 4.9 Baker Mayfield 35 8.3% 118 1 3 3.8% 3.4

