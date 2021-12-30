Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has run for a team-leading 1,143 yards on 207 carries (76.2 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 19 catches for 172 yards (11.5 per game) and one receiving TD.
- He has received 207 of his team's 424 carries this season (48.8%).
- The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Chubb's 68.7 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Steelers are 22.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Chubb, in seven matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the NFL.
- The Steelers have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Packers, Chubb carried the ball 17 times for 126 yards (7.4 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- He tacked on 58 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Chubb has 276 rushing yards on 57 carries (92.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on seven catches for 66 yards.
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
207
48.8%
1,143
8
35
44.9%
5.5
D'Ernest Johnson
70
16.5%
398
2
12
15.4%
5.7
Kareem Hunt
78
18.4%
386
5
15
19.2%
4.9
Baker Mayfield
35
8.3%
118
1
3
3.8%
3.4
