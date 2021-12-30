Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before Nick Chubb hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Chubb's Cleveland Browns (7-8) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC North foes at Heinz Field.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has run for a team-leading 1,143 yards on 207 carries (76.2 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 19 catches for 172 yards (11.5 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • He has received 207 of his team's 424 carries this season (48.8%).
  • The Browns, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 51.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 48.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Chubb's 68.7 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Steelers are 22.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Chubb, in seven matchups versus the Steelers, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Allowing 142.7 rushing yards per game, the Steelers have the worst run defense in the NFL.
  • The Steelers have allowed 16 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Packers, Chubb carried the ball 17 times for 126 yards (7.4 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • He tacked on 58 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Chubb has 276 rushing yards on 57 carries (92.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on seven catches for 66 yards.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

207

48.8%

1,143

8

35

44.9%

5.5

D'Ernest Johnson

70

16.5%

398

2

12

15.4%

5.7

Kareem Hunt

78

18.4%

386

5

15

19.2%

4.9

Baker Mayfield

35

8.3%

118

1

3

3.8%

3.4

