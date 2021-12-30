Bookmakers have installed player props for Noah Fant ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant has 61 catches on 81 targets for 562 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.

So far this season, 16.6% of the 488 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.

Fant (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Fant has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Chargers, Fant has not had a TD catch.

The 237.1 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers' defense is 20th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Fant was targeted four times and racked up 30 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Fant has caught 12 passes on 14 targets for 138 yards, averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5% Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Jerry Jeudy 51 10.5% 36 437 0 3 5.3%

