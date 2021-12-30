Publish date:
Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds
Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fant has 61 catches on 81 targets for 562 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.
- So far this season, 16.6% of the 488 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.
- Fant (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Fant has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups with the Chargers, Fant has not had a TD catch.
- The 237.1 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chargers' defense is 20th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Fant was targeted four times and racked up 30 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Fant has caught 12 passes on 14 targets for 138 yards, averaging 46.0 yards per game.
Fant's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Noah Fant
81
16.6%
61
562
3
10
17.5%
Courtland Sutton
90
18.4%
54
703
2
10
17.5%
Tim Patrick
75
15.4%
47
639
5
10
17.5%
Jerry Jeudy
51
10.5%
36
437
0
3
5.3%
