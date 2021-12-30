Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Noah Fant Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player props for Noah Fant ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Fant and the Denver Broncos (7-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fant has 61 catches on 81 targets for 562 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 16.6% of the 488 passes thrown by his team have gone Fant's way.
  • Fant (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Fant has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 12.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups with the Chargers, Fant has not had a TD catch.
  • The 237.1 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chargers' defense is 20th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Fant was targeted four times and racked up 30 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Fant has caught 12 passes on 14 targets for 138 yards, averaging 46.0 yards per game.

Fant's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Noah Fant

81

16.6%

61

562

3

10

17.5%

Courtland Sutton

90

18.4%

54

703

2

10

17.5%

Tim Patrick

75

15.4%

47

639

5

10

17.5%

Jerry Jeudy

51

10.5%

36

437

0

3

5.3%

