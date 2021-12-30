The North Carolina Tar Heels will battle the South Carolina Gamecocks in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Odds for North Carolina vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in eight of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of South Carolina's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 57.

Thursday's over/under is 0.7 points lower than the two team's combined 57.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 55.9 points per game, 1.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 66.7, 9.7 points more than Thursday's over/under of 57.

The 57 over/under in this game is 7.5 points higher than the 49.5 average total in Gamecocks games this season.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 10 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

North Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Tar Heels put up 12.1 more points per game (36.4) than the Gamecocks give up (24.3).

North Carolina is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.3 points.

The Tar Heels rack up 479.7 yards per game, 122.6 more yards than the 357.1 the Gamecocks allow per matchup.

North Carolina is 5-6 against the spread and 6-5 overall when the team piles up over 357.1 yards.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 10 fewer than the Gamecocks have forced (24).

South Carolina Stats and Trends

In South Carolina's 12 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Gamecocks have been underdogs by 10 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread twice.

South Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Gamecocks put up 10.3 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Tar Heels allow (31.6).

When South Carolina puts up more than 31.6 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Gamecocks average 86.3 fewer yards per game (321.5) than the Tar Heels give up per contest (407.8).

When South Carolina churns out more than 407.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 23 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Tar Heels have forced (15).

Season Stats