The Fiesta Bowl will feature a matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have combined to put up more than 45.5 points in seven of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 45.5% of Oklahoma State's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.9, is 20.4 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 35.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Fighting Irish games this season is 53.9, 8.4 points above Saturday's total of 45.5.

The 51.7 PPG average total in Cowboys games this season is 6.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

Notre Dame has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Fighting Irish have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Notre Dame has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Fighting Irish put up 18.5 more points per game (35.3) than the Cowboys surrender (16.8).

Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.8 points.

The Fighting Irish rack up 142.2 more yards per game (415.8) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (273.6).

When Notre Dame picks up more than 273.6 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Fighting Irish have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 18 takeaways .

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Cowboys average 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish give up (18.3).

When Oklahoma State records more than 18.3 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Cowboys average 403.9 yards per game, 64.8 more yards than the 339.1 the Fighting Irish give up.

In games that Oklahoma State amasses over 339.1 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 19 times, four fewer times than the Fighting Irish have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats