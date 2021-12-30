Publish date:
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hines has 272 rushing yards on 54 carries (18.1 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 34 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 455 times this season, and he's handled 54 of those attempts (11.9%).
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his single career matchup against the Raiders, Hines recorded 58 rushing yards, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hines did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Raiders.
- The Raiders allow 115.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
- The Colts are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Cardinals last week, Hines rushed three times for 11 yards.
- Hines has six carries for 35 yards (11.7 yards per game) during his last three games.
- And he has tacked on five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game) and one receiving TD.
Hines' Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nyheim Hines
54
11.9%
272
2
5
4.9%
5.0
Jonathan Taylor
297
65.3%
1,626
17
82
79.6%
5.5
Carson Wentz
51
11.2%
188
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
6.2%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
