December 30, 2021
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Nyheim Hines for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take the field in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hines has 272 rushing yards on 54 carries (18.1 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 34 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 455 times this season, and he's handled 54 of those attempts (11.9%).
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his single career matchup against the Raiders, Hines recorded 58 rushing yards, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hines did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Raiders.
  • The Raiders allow 115.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Hines rushed three times for 11 yards.
  • Hines has six carries for 35 yards (11.7 yards per game) during his last three games.
  • And he has tacked on five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game) and one receiving TD.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nyheim Hines

54

11.9%

272

2

5

4.9%

5.0

Jonathan Taylor

297

65.3%

1,626

17

82

79.6%

5.5

Carson Wentz

51

11.2%

188

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

6.2%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

