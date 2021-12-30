In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Nyheim Hines for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) take the field in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hines has 272 rushing yards on 54 carries (18.1 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 34 catches for 277 yards (18.5 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 455 times this season, and he's handled 54 of those attempts (11.9%).

The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his single career matchup against the Raiders, Hines recorded 58 rushing yards, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Raiders.

The Raiders allow 115.7 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

The Colts are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Hines rushed three times for 11 yards.

Hines has six carries for 35 yards (11.7 yards per game) during his last three games.

And he has tacked on five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game) and one receiving TD.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nyheim Hines 54 11.9% 272 2 5 4.9% 5.0 Jonathan Taylor 297 65.3% 1,626 17 82 79.6% 5.5 Carson Wentz 51 11.2% 188 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 6.2% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

