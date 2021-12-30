Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Rose Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State and its opponents have gone over the current 64-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.
  • Utah's games have gone over 64 points in four of 10 chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 17.0 points lower than the two team's combined 81 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 22.5 points more than the 41.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Buckeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 64.4 points per game in 2021, 0.4 more than Saturday's total.
  • The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 11.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Ohio State is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 4.5-point margin or more 12 times and are 7-5 ATS in those matchups.
  • Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
  • The Buckeyes put up 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes surrender per outing (20.6).
  • Ohio State is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 20.6 points.
  • The Buckeyes collect 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes give up per matchup (316.9).
  • When Ohio State totals over 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Buckeyes have nine giveaways this season, while the Utes have 14 takeaways .
  • Utah has played 13 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • Utah's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 10 opportunities (60%).
  • The Utes score 14.6 more points per game (35.5) than the Buckeyes give up (20.9).
  • Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team records more than 20.9 points.
  • The Utes rack up 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow per outing (366.7).
  • In games that Utah piles up over 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • This season the Utes have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Buckeyes have takeaways (19).
Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsUtah

45.5

Avg. Points Scored

35.5

20.9

Avg. Points Allowed

20.6

551.1

Avg. Total Yards

428.5

366.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

316.9

9

Giveaways

14

19

Takeaways

14