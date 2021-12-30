Before placing any bets on Pat Freiermuth's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has put up a 422-yard campaign so far (28.1 receiving yards per game) with seven touchdowns, reeling in 49 balls on 64 targets.

So far this season, 11.1% of the 574 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 62.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his one matchup against the Browns, Freiermuth's 44 receiving yards total is 12.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game (31.5).

Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Browns.

The Browns are allowing 230.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this season, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Freiermuth did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Chiefs.

Freiermuth has also added 69 yards on six grabs and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted seven times and put up 23.0 receiving yards per game.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5% Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive