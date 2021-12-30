Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Penn State Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Penn State
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in nine of 13 games this season.
- So far this season, 41.7% of Penn State's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 9.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is 7.2 points greater than the 40.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 55.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.
- In 2021, games involving the Nittany Lions have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Razorbacks have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more seven times and are 3-3-1 ATS in those matchups.
- Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
- The Razorbacks rack up 31.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Nittany Lions allow per outing (16.8).
- When Arkansas scores more than 16.8 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks rack up 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions allow per outing (344.0).
- When Arkansas amasses over 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over nine times this season, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have forced (19).
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Penn State is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Nittany Lions have been underdogs by 2 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Penn State's games this year have hit the over in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Nittany Lions average 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Razorbacks give up.
- Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.0 points.
- The Nittany Lions average only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (371.3).
- Penn State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 371.3 yards.
- The Nittany Lions have 13 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Penn State
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
26.3
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.8
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
381.7
371.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.0
9
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
19