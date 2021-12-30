The Arkansas Razorbacks will battle the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in nine of 13 games this season.

So far this season, 41.7% of Penn State's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.8, is 9.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 7.2 points greater than the 40.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 55.3, 7.3 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.

In 2021, games involving the Nittany Lions have averaged a total of 51.5 points, 3.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Razorbacks have been installed as favorites by a 2-point margin or more seven times and are 3-3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Arkansas' games this year have gone over the point total in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

The Razorbacks rack up 31.5 points per game, 14.7 more than the Nittany Lions allow per outing (16.8).

When Arkansas scores more than 16.8 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Razorbacks rack up 97.6 more yards per game (441.6) than the Nittany Lions allow per outing (344.0).

When Arkansas amasses over 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over nine times this season, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have forced (19).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Nittany Lions have been underdogs by 2 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Penn State's games this year have hit the over in 25% of its opportunities (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Nittany Lions average 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Razorbacks give up.

Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team puts up more than 24.0 points.

The Nittany Lions average only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks give up per contest (371.3).

Penn State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals over 371.3 yards.

The Nittany Lions have 13 giveaways this season, while the Razorbacks have 14 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats