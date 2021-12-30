The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will hope to keep their three-game winning run going in a Week 17 clash against the Washington Football Team (6-9).

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in eight of 15 games this season.

Washington's games have gone over 45 points in eight of 15 chances this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.

The 48.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.3 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 47.0, 2.0 points above Sunday's total of 45.

The 46.2 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Eagles have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 15 opportunities (60%).

The Eagles average 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per contest the Football Team surrender.

When Philadelphia scores more than 27.1 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Eagles rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Football Team give up per contest (373.4).

Philadelphia is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 373.4 yards.

The Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 16 takeaways.

Washington stats and trends

In Washington's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Football Team have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This year the Football Team put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Eagles allow (21.2).

Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.

The Football Team average only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles allow (320.2).

In games that Washington totals more than 320.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Washington has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1).

Washington has hit the over twice in seven home games this year.

Football Team home games this season average 47.1 total points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (45).

Away from home, Philadelphia is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

The Eagles have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.

Philadelphia has hit the over in four of eight road games this season.

This season, Eagles away games average 47.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (45).

