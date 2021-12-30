Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) will hope to keep their three-game winning run going in a Week 17 clash against the Washington Football Team (6-9).

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 45 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Washington's games have gone over 45 points in eight of 15 chances this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.3 points lower than the two team's combined 46.3 points per game average.
  • The 48.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 3.3 more than the 45 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Eagles games this season is 47.0, 2.0 points above Sunday's total of 45.
  • The 46.2 PPG average total in Football Team games this season is 1.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Philadelphia is 9-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Eagles have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 15 opportunities (60%).
  • The Eagles average 26.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 per contest the Football Team surrender.
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 27.1 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Eagles rack up just 8.5 fewer yards per game (364.9) than the Football Team give up per contest (373.4).
  • Philadelphia is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team piles up over 373.4 yards.
  • The Eagles have 15 giveaways this season, while the Football Team have 16 takeaways.
  • In Washington's 15 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Football Team have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more (in eight chances).
  • Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • This year the Football Team put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Eagles allow (21.2).
  • Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.
  • The Football Team average only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles allow (320.2).
  • In games that Washington totals more than 320.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over eight more times (23 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (15) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Washington has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1).
  • Washington has hit the over twice in seven home games this year.
  • Football Team home games this season average 47.1 total points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (45).
  • Away from home, Philadelphia is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
  • The Eagles have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • Philadelphia has hit the over in four of eight road games this season.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 47.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (45).

