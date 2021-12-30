Rashaad Penny has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Penny's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) meet in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Penny has 389 rushing yards (25.9 per game) on 71 carries with three touchdowns.

He's also caught four passes for 33 yards (2.2 per game).

He has handled 71, or 20.8%, of his team's 342 rushing attempts this season.

The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the football 43.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Penny's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Penny finished with zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Lions, 66.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Penny did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Lions.

The Lions have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 127.3 yards per game.

This season the Lions have conceded 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Penny ran for 135 yards on 17 carries (averaging 7.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Penny has rushed for 311 yards on 44 carries (103.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground over his last three games.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rashaad Penny 71 20.8% 389 3 9 20.0% 5.5 Alex Collins 108 31.6% 411 2 13 28.9% 3.8 Chris Carson 54 15.8% 232 3 7 15.6% 4.3 Russell Wilson 33 9.6% 154 1 2 4.4% 4.7

Powered By Data Skrive