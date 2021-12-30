Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

Rashaad Penny has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Penny's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) meet in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Penny has 389 rushing yards (25.9 per game) on 71 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught four passes for 33 yards (2.2 per game).
  • He has handled 71, or 20.8%, of his team's 342 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.3% of the time while running the football 43.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Penny finished with zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Lions, 66.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Penny did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Lions.
  • The Lions have the NFL's 27th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 127.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Lions have conceded 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Penny ran for 135 yards on 17 carries (averaging 7.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Penny has rushed for 311 yards on 44 carries (103.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground over his last three games.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rashaad Penny

71

20.8%

389

3

9

20.0%

5.5

Alex Collins

108

31.6%

411

2

13

28.9%

3.8

Chris Carson

54

15.8%

232

3

7

15.6%

4.3

Russell Wilson

33

9.6%

154

1

2

4.4%

4.7

