December 30, 2021
Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rex Burkhead and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-11) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burkhead has run for a team-high 356 yards on 94 attempts (23.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 16 passes for 112 yards (7.5 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 372 times this season, and he's handled 94 of those attempts (25.3%).
  • The Texans have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Against the 49ers, Burkhead's 12 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 37.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burkhead did not have a touchdown run in that game against the 49ers.
  • Note: Burkhead's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers give up 107.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.
  • Burkhead and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chargers, Burkhead racked up 149 yards on 22 carries (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Burkhead has 230 yards on 49 carries (76.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught seven passes for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rex Burkhead

94

25.3%

356

3

11

24.4%

3.8

David Johnson

62

16.7%

200

0

7

15.6%

3.2

Tyrod Taylor

19

5.1%

151

3

4

8.9%

7.9

Royce Freeman

50

-

144

0

5

-

2.9

