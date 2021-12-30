Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rex Burkhead and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:05 PM ET on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-11) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burkhead has run for a team-high 356 yards on 94 attempts (23.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

He's also caught 16 passes for 112 yards (7.5 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 372 times this season, and he's handled 94 of those attempts (25.3%).

The Texans have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burkhead's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Against the 49ers, Burkhead's 12 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 37.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burkhead did not have a touchdown run in that game against the 49ers.

Note: Burkhead's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers give up 107.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.

Burkhead and the Texans will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (17).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chargers, Burkhead racked up 149 yards on 22 carries (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Burkhead has 230 yards on 49 carries (76.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught seven passes for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rex Burkhead 94 25.3% 356 3 11 24.4% 3.8 David Johnson 62 16.7% 200 0 7 15.6% 3.2 Tyrod Taylor 19 5.1% 151 3 4 8.9% 7.9 Royce Freeman 50 - 144 0 5 - 2.9

Powered By Data Skrive