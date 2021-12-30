Publish date:
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seals-Jones has added 263 yards on 29 grabs and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times and averages 17.5 receiving yards per game.
- Seals-Jones has been the target of 9.5% (47 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- Seals-Jones (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Seals-Jones has averaged 14.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 8.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Eagles, Seals-Jones has not had a TD catch.
- This week Seals-Jones will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
- The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Seals-Jones was targeted one time, picking up -4 yards on one reception.
- Seals-Jones has put up six catches for 33 yards during his last three games. He was targeted 12 times and averages 11.0 receiving yards.
Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ricky Seals-Jones
47
9.5%
29
263
2
12
24.0%
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
