Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ricky Seals-Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals meet in Week 17 when Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (6-9) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Seals-Jones has added 263 yards on 29 grabs and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times and averages 17.5 receiving yards per game.
  • Seals-Jones has been the target of 9.5% (47 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • Seals-Jones (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Seals-Jones has averaged 14.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 8.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Eagles, Seals-Jones has not had a TD catch.
  • This week Seals-Jones will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).
  • The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Seals-Jones was targeted one time, picking up -4 yards on one reception.
  • Seals-Jones has put up six catches for 33 yards during his last three games. He was targeted 12 times and averages 11.0 receiving yards.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ricky Seals-Jones

47

9.5%

29

263

2

12

24.0%

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive