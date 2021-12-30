Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ricky Seals-Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals meet in Week 17 when Seals-Jones and the Washington Football Team (6-9) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones has added 263 yards on 29 grabs and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times and averages 17.5 receiving yards per game.

Seals-Jones has been the target of 9.5% (47 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

Seals-Jones (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Seals-Jones has averaged 14.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups, 8.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups versus the Eagles, Seals-Jones has not had a TD catch.

This week Seals-Jones will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (228.3 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Seals-Jones was targeted one time, picking up -4 yards on one reception.

Seals-Jones has put up six catches for 33 yards during his last three games. He was targeted 12 times and averages 11.0 receiving yards.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 47 9.5% 29 263 2 12 24.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive