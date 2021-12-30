Publish date:
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has racked up 550 yards on 41 receptions with six touchdowns, averaging 36.7 yards per game, on 69 targets.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 69 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.
- Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Gronkowski has averaged 32.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 22.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gronkowski has caught a touchdown pass against the Jets twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The 267.9 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Gronkowski caught one pass for 23 yards (23 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.
- Gronkowski has racked up 114 receiving yards (38.0 per game), reeling in eight balls on 22 targets over his last three games.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Antonio Brown
57
8.9%
39
519
4
3
2.7%
Powered By Data Skrive