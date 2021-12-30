Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

There will be player props available for Rob Gronkowski before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has racked up 550 yards on 41 receptions with six touchdowns, averaging 36.7 yards per game, on 69 targets.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 69 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.
  • Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Gronkowski has averaged 32.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 22.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Gronkowski has caught a touchdown pass against the Jets twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The 267.9 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Gronkowski caught one pass for 23 yards (23 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.
  • Gronkowski has racked up 114 receiving yards (38.0 per game), reeling in eight balls on 22 targets over his last three games.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Antonio Brown

57

8.9%

39

519

4

3

2.7%

Powered By Data Skrive