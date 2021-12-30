There will be player props available for Rob Gronkowski before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and the New York Jets (4-11) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has racked up 550 yards on 41 receptions with six touchdowns, averaging 36.7 yards per game, on 69 targets.

Gronkowski has been the target of 69 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.

Gronkowski has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have called a pass in 65.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 34.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks second in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Gronkowski has averaged 32.6 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups, 22.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gronkowski has caught a touchdown pass against the Jets twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 267.9 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Gronkowski caught one pass for 23 yards (23 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.

Gronkowski has racked up 114 receiving yards (38.0 per game), reeling in eight balls on 22 targets over his last three games.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7%

