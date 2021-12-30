Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Robby Anderson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South opponents play in Week 17 when Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has recorded 459 receiving yards (30.6 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes on 99 targets.
  • So far this season, 18.7% of the 530 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
  • Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Anderson is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Saints, 5.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
  • Anderson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Saints.
  • The 252.2 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Saints have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Anderson was targeted 10 times and totaled 58 yards on five receptions.
  • Anderson's in his last three games stat line reveals 15 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 57.0 yards per game, and was targeted 30 times.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.3%

18

250

1

2

4.3%

