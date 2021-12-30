Publish date:
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has recorded 459 receiving yards (30.6 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes on 99 targets.
- So far this season, 18.7% of the 530 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
- Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Anderson is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Saints, 5.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- Anderson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Saints.
- The 252.2 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Saints have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Anderson was targeted 10 times and totaled 58 yards on five receptions.
- Anderson's in his last three games stat line reveals 15 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 57.0 yards per game, and was targeted 30 times.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.3%
18
250
1
2
4.3%
