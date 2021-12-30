In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Robby Anderson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South opponents play in Week 17 when Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) meet the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has recorded 459 receiving yards (30.6 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 44 passes on 99 targets.

So far this season, 18.7% of the 530 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.

Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Anderson is averaging 48 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Saints, 5.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

Anderson has not caught a touchdown pass against the Saints.

The 252.2 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Saints have given up 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Anderson was targeted 10 times and totaled 58 yards on five receptions.

Anderson's in his last three games stat line reveals 15 catches for 171 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 57.0 yards per game, and was targeted 30 times.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.3% 18 250 1 2 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive