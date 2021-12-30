Ronald Jones II will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Jones' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) hit the field against the New York Jets (4-11) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has rushed for 402 yards (26.8 per game) on 91 carries with four touchdowns.

He also has nine receptions for 63 yards (4.2 per game).

He has handled 91, or 26.5%, of his team's 344 rushing attempts this season.

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

In terms of defending against the run, the Jets are 30th in the NFL, conceding 141.3 yards per game.

The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's poorest defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (27 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Jones carried the ball 20 times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown.

Jones tacked on two catches for 16 yards.

Jones has 136 yards on 31 carries (45.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ronald Jones II 91 26.5% 402 4 13 19.7% 4.4 Leonard Fournette 180 52.3% 812 8 40 60.6% 4.5 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 18 5.2% 120 1 1 1.5% 6.7 Le'Veon Bell 33 - 82 2 5 - 2.5

