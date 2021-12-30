Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ronald Jones II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Ronald Jones II will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Jones' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) hit the field against the New York Jets (4-11) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has rushed for 402 yards (26.8 per game) on 91 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He also has nine receptions for 63 yards (4.2 per game).
  • He has handled 91, or 26.5%, of his team's 344 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Jets are 30th in the NFL, conceding 141.3 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers are up against the NFL's poorest defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (27 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Jones carried the ball 20 times for 65 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Jones tacked on two catches for 16 yards.
  • Jones has 136 yards on 31 carries (45.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three outings.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ronald Jones II

91

26.5%

402

4

13

19.7%

4.4

Leonard Fournette

180

52.3%

812

8

40

60.6%

4.5

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

18

5.2%

120

1

1

1.5%

6.7

Le'Veon Bell

33

-

82

2

5

-

2.5

Powered By Data Skrive