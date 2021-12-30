Publish date:
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds
Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gage has 54 receptions (76 targets) for 594 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 39.6 yards per game.
- Gage has been the target of 76 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
- Gage (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- The 184.2 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills have allowed 11 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Gage put together a 39-yard performance against the Lions last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
- Gage has added 16 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 23 times, producing 64.7 yards per game.
Gage's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Russell Gage
76
14.7%
54
594
3
8
11.3%
Kyle Pitts
101
19.5%
64
949
1
13
18.3%
Cordarrelle Patterson
66
12.8%
49
523
5
12
16.9%
Olamide Zaccheaus
47
9.1%
26
351
3
8
11.3%
