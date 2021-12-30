Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Russell Gage and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Gage's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gage has 54 receptions (76 targets) for 594 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 39.6 yards per game.
  • Gage has been the target of 76 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.
  • Gage (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • The 184.2 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills have allowed 11 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Gage put together a 39-yard performance against the Lions last week on four catches while being targeted five times.
  • Gage has added 16 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 23 times, producing 64.7 yards per game.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

Olamide Zaccheaus

47

9.1%

26

351

3

8

11.3%

