In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Russell Gage and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Gage's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage has 54 receptions (76 targets) for 594 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 39.6 yards per game.

Gage has been the target of 76 of his team's 517 passing attempts this season, or 14.7% of the target share.

Gage (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 59.0% passing plays and 41.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gage's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The 184.2 yards per game the Bills are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills have allowed 11 passing TDs this year (0.7 per game), ranking them first among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Gage put together a 39-yard performance against the Lions last week on four catches while being targeted five times.

Gage has added 16 receptions for 194 yards and one touchdown in his last three games. He's been targeted 23 times, producing 64.7 yards per game.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9% Olamide Zaccheaus 47 9.1% 26 351 3 8 11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive