December 30, 2021
Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

There will be player prop bet markets available for Russell Wilson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Wilson's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson has 2,639 passing yards (175.9 ypg), completing 64.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He also has 154 rushing yards on 33 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.
  • The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson has attempted 34 of his 345 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Wilson averages 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions, 12.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In both of those contests against the Lions, Wilson threw multiple touchdown passes.
  • Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The Lions are allowing 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3 percent) for 181 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • He also tacked on 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 597 yards (199.0 per game) while completing 58.1% of his passes (50-of-86), with four touchdowns and one interception.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

99

22.5%

65

1053

5

5

11.4%

D.K. Metcalf

109

24.8%

64

846

9

14

31.8%

Gerald Everett

55

12.5%

44

422

4

7

15.9%

