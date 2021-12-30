There will be player prop bet markets available for Russell Wilson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Wilson's Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has 2,639 passing yards (175.9 ypg), completing 64.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He also has 154 rushing yards on 33 carries with one touchdown, averaging 10.3 yards per game.

The Seahawks have run 56.3% passing plays and 43.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson has attempted 34 of his 345 passes in the red zone, accounting for 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Wilson averages 236 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Lions, 12.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

In both of those contests against the Lions, Wilson threw multiple touchdown passes.

Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions are allowing 256.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3 percent) for 181 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

He also tacked on 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt without a touchdown.

In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 597 yards (199.0 per game) while completing 58.1% of his passes (50-of-86), with four touchdowns and one interception.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9%

