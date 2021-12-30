Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has thrown for 3,327 yards (221.8 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 49 times for 265 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards per game.
- The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
- Tannehill accounts for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 70 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The Dolphins are giving up 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Dolphins have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Tannehill racked up 209 yards while completing 75.9% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also tacked on 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Tannehill has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 ypg) on 65-of-92 passing with one touchdown and one interception over his last three games.
- He's also added 69 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
94
19.4%
57
760
4
10
14.1%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
50
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.7%
Julio Jones
39
8.0%
26
376
0
5
7.0%
