December 30, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Ryan Tannehill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has thrown for 3,327 yards (221.8 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also rushed 49 times for 265 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards per game.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.
  • Tannehill accounts for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 70 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins are giving up 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Dolphins have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Tannehill racked up 209 yards while completing 75.9% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also tacked on 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Tannehill has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 ypg) on 65-of-92 passing with one touchdown and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also added 69 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

94

19.4%

57

760

4

10

14.1%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

50

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.7%

Julio Jones

39

8.0%

26

376

0

5

7.0%

