There will be player prop bets available for Ryan Tannehill ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has thrown for 3,327 yards (221.8 ypg) to lead Tennessee, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 49 times for 265 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards per game.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the ball 49.7% of the time.

Tannehill accounts for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays, with 70 of his 481 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins are giving up 258.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Tannehill racked up 209 yards while completing 75.9% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.

He also tacked on 22 yards on three carries, averaging 7.3 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Tannehill has thrown for 553 yards (184.3 ypg) on 65-of-92 passing with one touchdown and one interception over his last three games.

He's also added 69 rushing yards (23.0 ypg) on 12 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive