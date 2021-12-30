Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

Sam Darnold has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Darnold has thrown for 2,176 yards (145.1 ypg), completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 196 rushing yards (13.1 ypg) on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.
  • Darnold has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 31.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Darnold's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • In one matchup against the Saints, Darnold threw for 305 passing yards, 119.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Saints.
  • This week Darnold will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (252.2 yards allowed per game).
  • The Saints have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Darnold completed 46.9% of his passes for 190 yards.
  • He tacked on one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.
  • In his last three outings, Darnold has thrown for 190 yards (63.3 per game) while completing 15 of 32 passes (46.9%), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive