Sam Darnold has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Darnold has thrown for 2,176 yards (145.1 ypg), completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 196 rushing yards (13.1 ypg) on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.

Darnold has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 31.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

In one matchup against the Saints, Darnold threw for 305 passing yards, 119.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Saints.

This week Darnold will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (252.2 yards allowed per game).

The Saints have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Darnold completed 46.9% of his passes for 190 yards.

He tacked on one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.

In his last three outings, Darnold has thrown for 190 yards (63.3 per game) while completing 15 of 32 passes (46.9%), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive