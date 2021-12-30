Publish date:
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Darnold has thrown for 2,176 yards (145.1 ypg), completing 58.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 196 rushing yards (13.1 ypg) on 38 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.8% of the time while running the football 43.2% of the time.
- Darnold has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 31.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Darnold's matchup with the Saints.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- In one matchup against the Saints, Darnold threw for 305 passing yards, 119.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Saints.
- This week Darnold will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (252.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Saints have allowed 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Buccaneers, Darnold completed 46.9% of his passes for 190 yards.
- He tacked on one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.
- In his last three outings, Darnold has thrown for 190 yards (63.3 per game) while completing 15 of 32 passes (46.9%), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
Powered By Data Skrive