Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) taking the field against the Houston Texans (4-11).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • In 46.7% of Houston's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.
  • Sunday's total is 2.4 points higher than the combined 41.6 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 49 points per game, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under.
  • 49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, San Francisco is 7-8-0 this year.
  • San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The 49ers average just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans allow (26.7).
  • San Francisco is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.7 points.
  • The 49ers rack up just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans allow per matchup (380.9).
  • San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 380.9 yards.
  • This year, the 49ers have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (24).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Texans.
  • Against the spread, Houston is 7-8-0 this season.
  • The Texans are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 12.5 points or more this season.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Texans average 5.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the 49ers surrender (22.3).
  • When Houston puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Texans rack up 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers give up per matchup (318.9).
  • In games that Houston totals over 318.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (17).

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this year.
  • San Francisco has hit the over in four of seven games at home this year.
  • This season, 49ers home games average 48.2 points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Houston is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, in away games.
  • This year, in seven road games, Houston has hit the over twice.
  • Texans away games this season average 45.2 total points, 1.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.