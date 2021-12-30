An NFL Week 17 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) taking the field against the Houston Texans (4-11).

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.

In 46.7% of Houston's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.

Sunday's total is 2.4 points higher than the combined 41.6 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 49 points per game, 5.0 more than this contest's over/under.

49ers games this season feature an average total of 47.1 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 7-8-0 this year.

San Francisco's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

The 49ers average just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans allow (26.7).

San Francisco is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.7 points.

The 49ers rack up just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans allow per matchup (380.9).

San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team picks up more than 380.9 yards.

This year, the 49ers have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (24).

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 7-8-0 this season.

The Texans are 3-2 ATS when underdogs by 12.5 points or more this season.

Houston's games this year have hit the over seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Texans average 5.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the 49ers surrender (22.3).

When Houston puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Texans rack up 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers give up per matchup (318.9).

In games that Houston totals over 318.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Texans have turned the ball over 21 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (17).

Home and road insights

San Francisco is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home this year.

San Francisco has hit the over in four of seven games at home this year.

This season, 49ers home games average 48.2 points, 4.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Houston is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, in away games.

This year, in seven road games, Houston has hit the over twice.

Texans away games this season average 45.2 total points, 1.2 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

