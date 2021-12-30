Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Before Saquon Barkley hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Barkley's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has 461 yards on 130 carries (30.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (16.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 130 of his team's 354 carries this season (36.7%).
  • The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his three career matchups against the Bears, Barkley averaged 70.7 rushing yards per game, 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games versus the Bears Barkley has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Allowing 124.1 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Bears have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Eagles, Barkley rushed for 32 yards on 15 carries.
  • Barkley has 146 yards on 46 carries (48.7 ypg) over his last three games.
  • He's also tacked on eight catches for 51 yards and one touchdown.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

130

36.7%

461

2

11

24.4%

3.5

Devontae Booker

119

33.6%

533

2

15

33.3%

4.5

Daniel Jones

62

17.5%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.8%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

