Before Saquon Barkley hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Barkley's New York Giants (4-11) and the Chicago Bears (5-10) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Barkley has 461 yards on 130 carries (30.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (16.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 130 of his team's 354 carries this season (36.7%).

The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his three career matchups against the Bears, Barkley averaged 70.7 rushing yards per game, 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games versus the Bears Barkley has not rushed for a touchdown.

Allowing 124.1 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Bears have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Eagles, Barkley rushed for 32 yards on 15 carries.

Barkley has 146 yards on 46 carries (48.7 ypg) over his last three games.

He's also tacked on eight catches for 51 yards and one touchdown.

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 130 36.7% 461 2 11 24.4% 3.5 Devontae Booker 119 33.6% 533 2 15 33.3% 4.5 Daniel Jones 62 17.5% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.8% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

Powered By Data Skrive