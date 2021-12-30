Publish date:
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Barkley has 461 yards on 130 carries (30.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 38 catches for 244 yards (16.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 130 of his team's 354 carries this season (36.7%).
- The Giants have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his three career matchups against the Bears, Barkley averaged 70.7 rushing yards per game, 19.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games versus the Bears Barkley has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Allowing 124.1 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 25th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This year the Bears have given up 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Eagles, Barkley rushed for 32 yards on 15 carries.
- Barkley has 146 yards on 46 carries (48.7 ypg) over his last three games.
- He's also tacked on eight catches for 51 yards and one touchdown.
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
130
36.7%
461
2
11
24.4%
3.5
Devontae Booker
119
33.6%
533
2
15
33.3%
4.5
Daniel Jones
62
17.5%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.8%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
