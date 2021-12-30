It'll be the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in NFL Week 17 action.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in nine of 15 games this season.

Detroit's games have gone over 42.5 points in seven of 15 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.7 points lower than the 46.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42.5-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Lions games this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

The Seahawks have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Seattle's games this year have hit the over five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks put up 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions surrender per matchup (25.7).

When Seattle scores more than 25.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Seahawks collect 66.9 fewer yards per game (305.2) than the Lions allow per matchup (372.1).

When Seattle churns out over 372.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 16 takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 10-5-0 this season.

So far this season, the Lions have been installed as underdogs by a 7-point margin or more 10 times and are 8-2 ATS in those contests.

Detroit has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (five times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Lions score 17.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Seahawks surrender (20.5).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Lions average 70.6 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Seahawks give up (385.5).

Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up more than 385.5 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over six more times (20 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

Seattle is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, at home.

The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 7-point favorites or greater at home.

Seattle has gone over the total in three of seven home games this season.

Seahawks home games this season average 46.4 total points, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

On the road, Detroit is 5-3 against the spread, and 0-7-1 overall.

Detroit has gone over the total twice in eight away games this year.

This season, Lions away games average 44.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

