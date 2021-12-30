Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in NFL Week 17 action.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Seattle and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in nine of 15 games this season.
  • Detroit's games have gone over 42.5 points in seven of 15 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.7, is 4.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.7 points lower than the 46.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 4.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.5-point total for this game is 3.2 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Lions games this season.
  • Seattle has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • The Seahawks have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7 points or more (in two chances).
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over five times in 15 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Seahawks put up 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions surrender per matchup (25.7).
  • When Seattle scores more than 25.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Seahawks collect 66.9 fewer yards per game (305.2) than the Lions allow per matchup (372.1).
  • When Seattle churns out over 372.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 16 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Detroit is 10-5-0 this season.
  • So far this season, the Lions have been installed as underdogs by a 7-point margin or more 10 times and are 8-2 ATS in those contests.
  • Detroit has eclipsed the over/under in 33.3% of its opportunities this year (five times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Lions score 17.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the Seahawks surrender (20.5).
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.
  • The Lions average 70.6 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Seahawks give up (385.5).
  • Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up more than 385.5 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over six more times (20 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Seattle is 2-5 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, at home.
  • The Seahawks are winless ATS (0-1) as 7-point favorites or greater at home.
  • Seattle has gone over the total in three of seven home games this season.
  • Seahawks home games this season average 46.4 total points, 3.9 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).
  • On the road, Detroit is 5-3 against the spread, and 0-7-1 overall.
  • Detroit has gone over the total twice in eight away games this year.
  • This season, Lions away games average 44.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

