Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel's team-high 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) have come on 168 carries, with three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 17 catches for 97 yards (6.5 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 168, or 45.0%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.
- The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his only career matchup against the Ravens, Michel finished with 18 rushing yards, 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
- Michel will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 85.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
- The Rams are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).
Recent Performances
- Against the Vikings last week, Michel rushed 27 times for 131 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Michel has rushed for 302 yards on 65 carries (100.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
168
45.0%
728
3
35
50.0%
4.3
Darrell Henderson
149
39.9%
688
5
24
34.3%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
2.1%
46
1
2
2.9%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
31
8.3%
44
0
7
10.0%
1.4
