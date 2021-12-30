Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

Sony Michel has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel's team-high 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) have come on 168 carries, with three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 17 catches for 97 yards (6.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 168, or 45.0%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In his only career matchup against the Ravens, Michel finished with 18 rushing yards, 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.
  • Michel will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 85.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
  • The Rams are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Vikings last week, Michel rushed 27 times for 131 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Michel has rushed for 302 yards on 65 carries (100.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

168

45.0%

728

3

35

50.0%

4.3

Darrell Henderson

149

39.9%

688

5

24

34.3%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

2.1%

46

1

2

2.9%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

31

8.3%

44

0

7

10.0%

1.4

