Sony Michel has player prop bets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel's team-high 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) have come on 168 carries, with three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 17 catches for 97 yards (6.5 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 168, or 45.0%, of his team's 373 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his only career matchup against the Ravens, Michel finished with 18 rushing yards, 59.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Ravens.

Michel will go up against a Ravens squad that allows 85.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.

The Rams are up against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (12 this year).

Recent Performances

Against the Vikings last week, Michel rushed 27 times for 131 yards (4.9 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Michel has rushed for 302 yards on 65 carries (100.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 168 45.0% 728 3 35 50.0% 4.3 Darrell Henderson 149 39.9% 688 5 24 34.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 2.1% 46 1 2 2.9% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 31 8.3% 44 0 7 10.0% 1.4

