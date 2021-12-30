Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player props for Stefon Diggs ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Diggs has been targeted 141 times and has 89 catches, leading the Bills with 1,092 yards (72.8 ypg) while hauling in nine touchdowns this season.
  • So far this season, 24.2% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
  • Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 29 times in the red zone this season, 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Diggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).
  • In two matchups versus the Falcons, Diggs has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Falcons' defense is 28th in the league, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Diggs put together an 85-yard performance against the Patriots last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Diggs has racked up 194 yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 64.7 yards per game on 33 targets.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

