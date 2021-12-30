Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has been targeted 141 times and has 89 catches, leading the Bills with 1,092 yards (72.8 ypg) while hauling in nine touchdowns this season.
- So far this season, 24.2% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 29 times in the red zone this season, 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Diggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).
- In two matchups versus the Falcons, Diggs has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Falcons' defense is 28th in the league, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Diggs put together an 85-yard performance against the Patriots last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Diggs has racked up 194 yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 64.7 yards per game on 33 targets.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
Dawson Knox
64
11.0%
46
538
9
17
15.9%
