Oddsmakers have installed player props for Stefon Diggs ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Diggs and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) take the field against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has been targeted 141 times and has 89 catches, leading the Bills with 1,092 yards (72.8 ypg) while hauling in nine touchdowns this season.

So far this season, 24.2% of the 583 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 29 times in the red zone this season, 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Diggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).

In two matchups versus the Falcons, Diggs has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 253.7 yards per game through the air.

The Falcons' defense is 28th in the league, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Diggs put together an 85-yard performance against the Patriots last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Diggs has racked up 194 yards on 18 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 64.7 yards per game on 33 targets.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3% Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9%

