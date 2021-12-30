The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) will battle the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 45.5 points 10 of 15 times.

New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in nine of 15 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.2 points fewer than the 50.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.1, 4.6 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.

The 43.8 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's 15 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers have been favored by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This year, the Buccaneers put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets give up (29.9).

When Tampa Bay records more than 29.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Buccaneers rack up 401.7 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 391.3 the Jets give up per matchup.

In games that Tampa Bay totals more than 391.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (13).

Jets stats and trends

New York is 5-10-0 against the spread this season.

New York's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 15 opportunities (60%).

The Jets rack up 18.4 points per game, comparable to the 20.8 the Buccaneers allow.

New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Jets average 318.7 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 329.6 the Buccaneers allow.

When New York amasses more than 329.6 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Jets have 26 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Home and road insights

New York is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, at home this year.

This year, New York has hit the over in five of eight games at home.

Jets home games this season average 44.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

This year away from home, Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

In eight road games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.

Buccaneers away games this season average 50.5 total points, 5.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

