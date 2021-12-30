Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) will battle the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 45.5 points 10 of 15 times.
  • New York has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in nine of 15 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 47.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 5.2 points fewer than the 50.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.1, 4.6 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The 43.8 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 1.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Tampa Bay's 15 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers have been favored by 13 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets give up (29.9).
  • When Tampa Bay records more than 29.9 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
  • The Buccaneers rack up 401.7 yards per game, just 10.4 more than the 391.3 the Jets give up per matchup.
  • In games that Tampa Bay totals more than 391.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times, five more than the Jets' takeaways (13).
  • New York is 5-10-0 against the spread this season.
  • New York's games this year have gone over the total in nine out of 15 opportunities (60%).
  • The Jets rack up 18.4 points per game, comparable to the 20.8 the Buccaneers allow.
  • New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.
  • The Jets average 318.7 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 329.6 the Buccaneers allow.
  • When New York amasses more than 329.6 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Jets have 26 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Buccaneers.

Home and road insights

  • New York is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, at home this year.
  • This year, New York has hit the over in five of eight games at home.
  • Jets home games this season average 44.0 total points, 1.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • This year away from home, Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • In eight road games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total three times.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 50.5 total points, 5.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

