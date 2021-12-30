Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Tavon Austin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

There will be player props available for Tavon Austin before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Austin and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) take the field against the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Austin has put up a 211-yard season so far (14.1 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes on 34 targets.
  • Austin has been the target of 34 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 6.2% of the target share.
  • Austin has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Austin's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Patriots are 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Patriots.
  • Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The 209.0 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Patriots have allowed 19 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Austin was targeted seven times and totaled 68 yards on six receptions.
  • Austin's 10 catches over his last three outings have yielded 96 yards (32.0 ypg). He's been targeted 15 times.

Austin's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tavon Austin

34

6.2%

21

211

1

2

4.7%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

