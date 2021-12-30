There will be player props available for Tavon Austin before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Austin and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) take the field against the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Austin has put up a 211-yard season so far (14.1 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 21 passes on 34 targets.

Austin has been the target of 34 of his team's 545 passing attempts this season, or 6.2% of the target share.

Austin has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

Austin's zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Patriots are 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Patriots.

Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 209.0 passing yards the Patriots yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots have allowed 19 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Austin was targeted seven times and totaled 68 yards on six receptions.

Austin's 10 catches over his last three outings have yielded 96 yards (32.0 ypg). He's been targeted 15 times.

Austin's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tavon Austin 34 6.2% 21 211 1 2 4.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

