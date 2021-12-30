Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke leads Washington with 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) and has a 64.8% completion percentage this year (285-of-440) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He also adds 296 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Football Team have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
- Heinicke accounts for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 440 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In three matchups against the Eagles, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 192.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Heinicke has no touchdown passes against the Eagles over that time.
- The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Heinicke completed 31.8% of his passes for 121 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
- Heinicke has thrown for 243 yards while completing 38.3% of his passes (18-of-47), with two touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (81.0 per game).
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
