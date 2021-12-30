Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Taylor Heinicke before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-9) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke leads Washington with 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) and has a 64.8% completion percentage this year (285-of-440) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He also adds 296 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke accounts for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 440 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In three matchups against the Eagles, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 192.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Heinicke has no touchdown passes against the Eagles over that time.
  • The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Heinicke completed 31.8% of his passes for 121 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 243 yards while completing 38.3% of his passes (18-of-47), with two touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (81.0 per game).

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive