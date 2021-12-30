There will be player prop bets available for Taylor Heinicke before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-9) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke leads Washington with 3,052 passing yards (203.5 per game) and has a 64.8% completion percentage this year (285-of-440) while throwing 20 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also adds 296 rushing yards (19.7 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Football Team have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke accounts for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 440 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In three matchups against the Eagles, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 192.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke has no touchdown passes against the Eagles over that time.

The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Eagles defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Heinicke completed 31.8% of his passes for 121 yards, while throwing one touchdown with two interceptions.

Heinicke has thrown for 243 yards while completing 38.3% of his passes (18-of-47), with two touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three outings (81.0 per game).

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

