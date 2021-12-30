Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

Taysom Hill has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 17 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) play the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Hill has put up 649 passing yards (43.3 per game) while completing 54 of 97 passes (55.7% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 311 rushing yards (20.7 ypg) on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
  • The Saints have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Hill accounts for 5.0% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his 97 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • In 10 matchups against the Panthers, Hill averaged zero passing yards per game, 188.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Hill did not throw a touchdown pass against the Panthers over that time.
  • The 200.7 yards per game the Panthers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Hill did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
  • Over his last three games, Hill has collected 329 passing yards (109.7 yards per game) while going 28-for-48 (58.3% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He has added 106 rushing yards (35.3 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

73

16.2%

40

601

6

7

12.7%

Deonte Harris

53

11.7%

31

523

3

4

7.3%

Alvin Kamara

59

13.1%

40

355

4

10

18.2%

