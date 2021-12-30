Publish date:
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Hill has put up 649 passing yards (43.3 per game) while completing 54 of 97 passes (55.7% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 311 rushing yards (20.7 ypg) on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- The Saints have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Hill accounts for 5.0% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his 97 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- In 10 matchups against the Panthers, Hill averaged zero passing yards per game, 188.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Hill did not throw a touchdown pass against the Panthers over that time.
- The 200.7 yards per game the Panthers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Hill did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
- Over his last three games, Hill has collected 329 passing yards (109.7 yards per game) while going 28-for-48 (58.3% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He has added 106 rushing yards (35.3 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
Hill's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
73
16.2%
40
601
6
7
12.7%
Deonte Harris
53
11.7%
31
523
3
4
7.3%
Alvin Kamara
59
13.1%
40
355
4
10
18.2%
