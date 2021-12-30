Taysom Hill has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC South opponents meet in Week 17 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) play the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Hill has put up 649 passing yards (43.3 per game) while completing 54 of 97 passes (55.7% completion percentage), with two touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 311 rushing yards (20.7 ypg) on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The Saints have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Hill accounts for 5.0% of his team's red zone plays, with six of his 97 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

In 10 matchups against the Panthers, Hill averaged zero passing yards per game, 188.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Hill did not throw a touchdown pass against the Panthers over that time.

The 200.7 yards per game the Panthers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

With 22 passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Hill did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.

Over his last three games, Hill has collected 329 passing yards (109.7 yards per game) while going 28-for-48 (58.3% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He has added 106 rushing yards (35.3 ypg) on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 73 16.2% 40 601 6 7 12.7% Deonte Harris 53 11.7% 31 523 3 4 7.3% Alvin Kamara 59 13.1% 40 355 4 10 18.2%

Powered By Data Skrive