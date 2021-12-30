Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Teddy Bridgewater for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (7-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater has thrown for 3,052 yards (203.5 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (285-of-426), with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He also has 106 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater has attempted 53 of his 426 passes in the red zone, accounting for 41.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Bridgewater averaged 182 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers, 5.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • While Bridgewater didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Chargers, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those matchups.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Chargers have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Raiders.
  • Bridgewater has put up 277 passing yards (92.3 ypg) on 30-of-47 with two touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

90

18.4%

54

703

2

10

17.5%

Tim Patrick

75

15.4%

47

639

5

10

17.5%

Noah Fant

81

16.6%

61

562

3

10

17.5%

Powered By Data Skrive