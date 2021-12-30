Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Teddy Bridgewater for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (7-8) and the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between AFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has thrown for 3,052 yards (203.5 per game) while completing 66.9% of his passes (285-of-426), with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also has 106 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per game.

The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater has attempted 53 of his 426 passes in the red zone, accounting for 41.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Bridgewater averaged 182 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers, 5.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

While Bridgewater didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Chargers, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those matchups.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

This week Bridgewater will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.1 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have allowed 24 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 20th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Raiders.

Bridgewater has put up 277 passing yards (92.3 ypg) on 30-of-47 with two touchdowns against zero interceptions over his last three games.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5%

Powered By Data Skrive