December 30, 2021
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Tee Higgins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins' 71 catches have turned into 1,029 yards (68.6 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 105 times.
  • Higgins has been the target of 21.6% (105 total) of his team's 486 passing attempts this season.
  • Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chiefs have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Higgins caught 12 passes for 194 yards (16.2 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 13 times.
  • Higgins has hauled in 19 passes (23 targets) for 331 yards (110.3 per game) with two TDs in his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

C.J. Uzomah

57

11.7%

45

461

5

7

13.5%

