Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Tee Higgins ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins' 71 catches have turned into 1,029 yards (68.6 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 105 times.

Higgins has been the target of 21.6% (105 total) of his team's 486 passing attempts this season.

Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chiefs have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Higgins caught 12 passes for 194 yards (16.2 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 13 times.

Higgins has hauled in 19 passes (23 targets) for 331 yards (110.3 per game) with two TDs in his last three games.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

