Publish date:
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins' 71 catches have turned into 1,029 yards (68.6 ypg) and six touchdowns. He's been targeted 105 times.
- Higgins has been the target of 21.6% (105 total) of his team's 486 passing attempts this season.
- Higgins (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chiefs have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Higgins caught 12 passes for 194 yards (16.2 yards per reception) and scored two touchdowns while being targeted 13 times.
- Higgins has hauled in 19 passes (23 targets) for 331 yards (110.3 per game) with two TDs in his last three games.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
Powered By Data Skrive