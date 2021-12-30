Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (8-7) will try to extend their seven-game winning run versus the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17.

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee's games this season have gone over 40 points 10 of 15 times.
  • Miami's games have gone over 40 points in eight of 15 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 4.1 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 2.7 points under the 42.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 8.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.4 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Tennessee has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • This season, the Titans have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • The Titans rack up just 2.8 more points per game (23.8) than the Dolphins give up (21.0).
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 21.0 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Titans average 340.6 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 336.7 the Dolphins give up per outing.
  • Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team churns out more than 336.7 yards.
  • The Titans have turned the ball over two more times (25 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (23) this season.
  • Miami is 9-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, the Dolphins have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • Miami's games this season have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Dolphins average just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Titans surrender (21.7).
  • Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 21.7 points.
  • The Dolphins average 22.2 fewer yards per game (311.0) than the Titans allow per outing (333.2).
  • When Miami amasses over 333.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over 24 times this season, four more turnovers than the Titans have forced (20).

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 6-2 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • Tennessee has gone over the total twice in eight home games this year.
  • The average point total in Titans home games this season is 48.7 points, 8.7 more than this matchup's over/under (40).
  • On the road, Miami is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.
  • The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In seven road games this year, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Dolphins away games average 44.9 points, 4.9 more than this outing's over/under (40).

