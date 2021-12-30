The Miami Dolphins (8-7) will try to extend their seven-game winning run versus the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17.

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Tennessee's games this season have gone over 40 points 10 of 15 times.

Miami's games have gone over 40 points in eight of 15 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 4.1 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 2.7 points under the 42.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.5 points per game in 2021, 8.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.4 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has nine wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

This season, the Titans have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

The Titans rack up just 2.8 more points per game (23.8) than the Dolphins give up (21.0).

When Tennessee puts up more than 21.0 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Titans average 340.6 yards per game, just 3.9 more than the 336.7 the Dolphins give up per outing.

Tennessee is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team churns out more than 336.7 yards.

The Titans have turned the ball over two more times (25 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (23) this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Dolphins have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those matchups.

Miami's games this season have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year the Dolphins average just 1.4 fewer points per game (20.3) than the Titans surrender (21.7).

Miami is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 21.7 points.

The Dolphins average 22.2 fewer yards per game (311.0) than the Titans allow per outing (333.2).

When Miami amasses over 333.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over 24 times this season, four more turnovers than the Titans have forced (20).

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 6-2 overall, and 5-3 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Tennessee has gone over the total twice in eight home games this year.

The average point total in Titans home games this season is 48.7 points, 8.7 more than this matchup's over/under (40).

On the road, Miami is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall.

The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

In seven road games this year, Miami has hit the over twice.

This season, Dolphins away games average 44.9 points, 4.9 more than this outing's over/under (40).

