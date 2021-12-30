The Music City Bowl will feature a matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Purdue Boilermakers.

Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue

Over/Under Insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

Purdue's games have gone over 64.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 66.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 16.5 points above the 48 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Volunteers games have an average total of 62.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 11.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Volunteers have been favored by 6 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on nine of 12 set point totals (75%).

The Volunteers score 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers allow (20.5).

When Tennessee records more than 20.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Volunteers average 458.9 yards per game, 117.3 more yards than the 341.6 the Boilermakers give up per matchup.

When Tennessee totals more than 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

The Volunteers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 16 takeaways .

Purdue Stats and Trends

In Purdue's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 6 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.

Purdue's games this season have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).

The Boilermakers average 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers surrender.

Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.

The Boilermakers average only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers allow per matchup (404.6).

When Purdue piles up more than 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Volunteers' takeaways (12).

Season Stats