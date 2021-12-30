Publish date:
Tennessee vs. Purdue Music City Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tennessee vs. Purdue
Over/Under Insights
- Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 64.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
- Purdue's games have gone over 64.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 66.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 16.5 points above the 48 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Volunteers games have an average total of 62.0 points this season, 2.5 fewer than Thursday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Boilermakers have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 11.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Tennessee Stats and Trends
- Tennessee has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 6 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
- Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on nine of 12 set point totals (75%).
- The Volunteers score 18.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Boilermakers allow (20.5).
- When Tennessee records more than 20.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- The Volunteers average 458.9 yards per game, 117.3 more yards than the 341.6 the Boilermakers give up per matchup.
- When Tennessee totals more than 341.6 yards, the team is 5-7 against the spread and 7-5 overall.
- The Volunteers have 12 giveaways this season, while the Boilermakers have 16 takeaways .
Purdue Stats and Trends
- In Purdue's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have been underdogs by 6 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread twice.
- Purdue's games this season have hit the over on four of 12 set point totals (33.3%).
- The Boilermakers average 27.5 points per game, comparable to the 27.5 the Volunteers surrender.
- Purdue is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 27.5 points.
- The Boilermakers average only 19.3 more yards per game (423.9) than the Volunteers allow per matchup (404.6).
- When Purdue piles up more than 404.6 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- This year the Boilermakers have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Volunteers' takeaways (12).
Season Stats
|Tennessee
|Stats
|Purdue
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
27.5
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
458.9
Avg. Total Yards
423.9
404.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
341.6
12
Giveaways
15
12
Takeaways
16