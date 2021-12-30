Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Terry McLaurin will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East rivals at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin has been targeted 116 times and has 66 catches, leading the Football Team with 899 yards (59.9 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns this season.
  • So far this season, 23.4% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
  • McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • McLaurin has averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Eagles, 21.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • McLaurin, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Eagles' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, McLaurin was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 40 yards.
  • McLaurin has collected 91 receiving yards (30.3 per game), reeling in five passes on 13 targets over his last three outings.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

DeAndre Carter

43

8.7%

24

296

3

2

4.0%

Powered By Data Skrive