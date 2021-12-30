Terry McLaurin will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. McLaurin's Washington Football Team (6-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East rivals at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has been targeted 116 times and has 66 catches, leading the Football Team with 899 yards (59.9 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns this season.

So far this season, 23.4% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.

McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

McLaurin has averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Eagles, 21.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

McLaurin, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, McLaurin was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 40 yards.

McLaurin has collected 91 receiving yards (30.3 per game), reeling in five passes on 13 targets over his last three outings.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0% DeAndre Carter 43 8.7% 24 296 3 2 4.0%

Powered By Data Skrive