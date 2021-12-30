Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin has been targeted 116 times and has 66 catches, leading the Football Team with 899 yards (59.9 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns this season.
- So far this season, 23.4% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone McLaurin's way.
- McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.3% of the time while running the football 45.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- McLaurin has averaged 81.4 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Eagles, 21.9 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- McLaurin, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles yield per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles' defense is 16th in the league, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, McLaurin was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 40 yards.
- McLaurin has collected 91 receiving yards (30.3 per game), reeling in five passes on 13 targets over his last three outings.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.7%
24
296
3
2
4.0%
