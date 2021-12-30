Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest Gator Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The Gator Bowl will see the Texas A&M Aggies play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

  • Texas A&M is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Aggies score just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (30.3).
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.3 points.
  • The Aggies average 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons give up per contest.
  • Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 424.2 yards.
  • This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).
  • Against the spread, Wake Forest is 6-6-0 this season.
  • Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
  • The Demon Deacons score 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies give up (15.9).
  • Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall in games when it scores more than 15.9 points.
  • The Demon Deacons rack up 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up (327.5).
  • When Wake Forest churns out more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsWake Forest

29.3

Avg. Points Scored

41.2

15.9

Avg. Points Allowed

30.3

391.5

Avg. Total Yards

469.2

327.5

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

424.2

16

Giveaways

20

15

Takeaways

27