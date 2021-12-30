The Gator Bowl will see the Texas A&M Aggies play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Texas A&M's games this year have gone over the point total in 33.3% of its opportunities (four times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Aggies score just 1.0 fewer point per game (29.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (30.3).

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.3 points.

The Aggies average 391.5 yards per game, 32.7 fewer yards than the 424.2 the Demon Deacons give up per contest.

Texas A&M is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team totals more than 424.2 yards.

This year, the Aggies have 16 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wake Forest is 6-6-0 this season.

Wake Forest's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Demon Deacons score 41.2 points per game, 25.3 more than the Aggies give up (15.9).

Wake Forest is 6-6 against the spread and 10-3 overall in games when it scores more than 15.9 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 141.7 more yards per game (469.2) than the Aggies give up (327.5).

When Wake Forest churns out more than 327.5 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (15).

Season Stats