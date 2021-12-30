Tom Brady has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take the field against the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has passed for 4,580 yards while completing 66.8% of his throws (422-of-632), with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (305.3 yards per game).

He has added 81 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady accounts for 61.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 109 of his 632 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 51.1 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Jets, with multiple TD passes in seven games.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 267.9 yards per game through the air.

The Jets have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Brady went 18-for-30 (60.0 percent) for 232 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He added one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.

Brady has racked up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) and has a 60.5% completion percentage (75-for-124) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.

He also has 29 rushing yards on nine carries (with one touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1%

Powered By Data Skrive