December 30, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Tom Brady has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take the field against the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has passed for 4,580 yards while completing 66.8% of his throws (422-of-632), with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (305.3 yards per game).
  • He has added 81 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady accounts for 61.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 109 of his 632 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 51.1 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Brady threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Jets, with multiple TD passes in seven games.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 267.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jets have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, Brady went 18-for-30 (60.0 percent) for 232 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He added one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.
  • Brady has racked up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) and has a 60.5% completion percentage (75-for-124) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He also has 29 rushing yards on nine carries (with one touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

