Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has passed for 4,580 yards while completing 66.8% of his throws (422-of-632), with 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (305.3 yards per game).
- He has added 81 rushing yards (5.4 ypg) on 28 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady accounts for 61.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 109 of his 632 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- In eight matchups against the Jets, Brady averaged 254.4 passing yards per game, 51.1 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass in all of those matchups against the Jets, with multiple TD passes in seven games.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets have the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 267.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.5 per game), ranking them 16th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, Brady went 18-for-30 (60.0 percent) for 232 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- He added one carry for 11 yards, averaging 11 yards per carry.
- Brady has racked up 809 passing yards (269.7 per game) and has a 60.5% completion percentage (75-for-124) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and one interception.
- He also has 29 rushing yards on nine carries (with one touchdown), averaging 9.7 yards per game.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
19.8%
98
1103
5
25
22.7%
Mike Evans
100
15.6%
64
899
11
16
14.5%
Rob Gronkowski
69
10.7%
41
550
6
10
9.1%
Powered By Data Skrive