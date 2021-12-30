Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tony Pollard for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Pollard's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pollard has 710 yards on 127 carries (47.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 36 catches for 288 yards (19.2 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 424 times this season, and he's taken 127 of those attempts (30.0%).
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Pollard finished with 31 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Cardinals, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Cardinals.
  • Conceding 113.7 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Cardinals are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Pollard put together a 34-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 4.2 yards per attempt).
  • Pollard also tacked on 16 yards on two receptions.
  • During his last three games, Pollard has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 20 carries.

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Tony Pollard

127

30.0%

710

2

15

22.7%

5.6

Ezekiel Elliott

210

49.5%

899

10

34

51.5%

4.3

Dak Prescott

43

10.1%

126

1

14

21.2%

2.9

Corey Clement

26

6.1%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

