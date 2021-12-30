Publish date:
Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Dallas vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pollard has 710 yards on 127 carries (47.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 36 catches for 288 yards (19.2 per game).
- His team has run the ball 424 times this season, and he's taken 127 of those attempts (30.0%).
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pollard's matchup with the Cardinals.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Pollard finished with 31 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Cardinals, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Cardinals.
- Conceding 113.7 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Cardinals are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).
Recent Performances
- Pollard put together a 34-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 4.2 yards per attempt).
- Pollard also tacked on 16 yards on two receptions.
- During his last three games, Pollard has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 20 carries.
Pollard's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Tony Pollard
127
30.0%
710
2
15
22.7%
5.6
Ezekiel Elliott
210
49.5%
899
10
34
51.5%
4.3
Dak Prescott
43
10.1%
126
1
14
21.2%
2.9
Corey Clement
26
6.1%
82
0
1
1.5%
3.2
Powered By Data Skrive