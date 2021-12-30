Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tony Pollard for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 17 matchup sees Pollard's Dallas Cowboys (11-4) hit the field against the Arizona Cardinals (10-5) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pollard has 710 yards on 127 carries (47.3 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 36 catches for 288 yards (19.2 per game).

His team has run the ball 424 times this season, and he's taken 127 of those attempts (30.0%).

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.8% of the time while running the football 42.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Pollard finished with 31 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Cardinals, 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Pollard did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Cardinals.

Conceding 113.7 rushing yards per game, the Cardinals have the 15th-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Cardinals are ranked first in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (eight).

Recent Performances

Pollard put together a 34-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Football Team, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 4.2 yards per attempt).

Pollard also tacked on 16 yards on two receptions.

During his last three games, Pollard has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 20 carries.

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 127 30.0% 710 2 15 22.7% 5.6 Ezekiel Elliott 210 49.5% 899 10 34 51.5% 4.3 Dak Prescott 43 10.1% 126 1 14 21.2% 2.9 Corey Clement 26 6.1% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

