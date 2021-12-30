Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Kansas City vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Travis Kelce will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kelce has 1,066 receiving yards on 83 catches (122 targets) with seven touchdowns this season, averaging 71.1 yards per game.
  • Kelce has been the target of 20.5% (122 total) of his team's 596 passing attempts this season.
  • Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Kelce had 95 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Bengals, 15.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
  • Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.
  • Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bengals have given up 22 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Kelce did not record a catch in last week's game against the Steelers.
  • During his last three games, Kelce has put together 218 yards (on 13 grabs) and two touchdowns.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Travis Kelce

122

20.5%

83

1066

7

12

14.0%

Tyreek Hill

146

24.5%

104

1197

9

19

22.1%

Mecole Hardman

71

11.9%

50

537

2

13

15.1%

Byron Pringle

48

8.1%

34

477

5

5

5.8%

