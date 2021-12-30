Travis Kelce will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 17 matchup from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has 1,066 receiving yards on 83 catches (122 targets) with seven touchdowns this season, averaging 71.1 yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 20.5% (122 total) of his team's 596 passing attempts this season.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Kelce had 95 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Bengals, 15.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).

Kelce did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Bengals.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Bengals date back to 2016.

The Bengals have the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 270.9 yards per game through the air.

The Bengals have given up 22 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 13th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Kelce did not record a catch in last week's game against the Steelers.

During his last three games, Kelce has put together 218 yards (on 13 grabs) and two touchdowns.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 122 20.5% 83 1066 7 12 14.0% Tyreek Hill 146 24.5% 104 1197 9 19 22.1% Mecole Hardman 71 11.9% 50 537 2 13 15.1% Byron Pringle 48 8.1% 34 477 5 5 5.8%

