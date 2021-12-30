Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 3,225 passing yards (215.0 per game) and has a 58.7% completion percentage this year (319-of-543) while throwing nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He has added 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per game.
- The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
- Lawrence has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 45.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England
- The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 209.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jets, Lawrence went 26-for-39 (66.7 percent) for 280 yards.
- He also ran the ball six times for 37 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry on the ground.
- Lawrence has thrown for 711 yards while completing 61.5% of his passes (72-of-117), with zero touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (237.0 per game).
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 60 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 12 carries.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
106
19.4%
64
698
3
14
32.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
90
16.5%
56
544
0
6
14.0%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
