Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Trevor Lawrence will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 3,225 passing yards (215.0 per game) and has a 58.7% completion percentage this year (319-of-543) while throwing nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He has added 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.
  • Lawrence has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 45.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 209.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jets, Lawrence went 26-for-39 (66.7 percent) for 280 yards.
  • He also ran the ball six times for 37 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry on the ground.
  • Lawrence has thrown for 711 yards while completing 61.5% of his passes (72-of-117), with zero touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (237.0 per game).
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 60 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 12 carries.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Powered By Data Skrive