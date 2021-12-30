Trevor Lawrence will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence leads Jacksonville with 3,225 passing yards (215.0 per game) and has a 58.7% completion percentage this year (319-of-543) while throwing nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He has added 301 rushing yards on 61 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.1 yards per game.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.7% of the time.

Lawrence has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 45.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New England

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 209.0 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jets, Lawrence went 26-for-39 (66.7 percent) for 280 yards.

He also ran the ball six times for 37 yards, averaging 6.2 yards per carry on the ground.

Lawrence has thrown for 711 yards while completing 61.5% of his passes (72-of-117), with zero touchdowns and four interceptions over his last three outings (237.0 per game).

He's also helped out on the ground, with 60 rushing yards (20.0 ypg) on 12 carries.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

