Before placing any wagers on Tua Tagovailoa's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) take on the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,339 passing yards (155.9 per game) and has a 70.1% completion percentage (230-for-328), tossing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He has added 89 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 5.9 yards per game.

The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.

Tagovailoa accounts for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 265.3 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Tagovailoa put together a 198-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 73.1% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 638 passing yards over his last three games (212.7 per game) and has a 69.1% completion percentage (65-of-94), throwing five touchdown passes with three interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive