Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,339 passing yards (155.9 per game) and has a 70.1% completion percentage (230-for-328), tossing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He has added 89 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 5.9 yards per game.
- The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
- Tagovailoa accounts for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 265.3 yards per game through the air.
- The Titans have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Tagovailoa put together a 198-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 73.1% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 638 passing yards over his last three games (212.7 per game) and has a 69.1% completion percentage (65-of-94), throwing five touchdown passes with three interceptions.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
126
22.7%
96
941
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
102
18.4%
67
707
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
56
10.1%
34
457
2
4
5.6%
