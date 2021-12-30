Skip to main content
December 30, 2021
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Tua Tagovailoa's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) take on the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,339 passing yards (155.9 per game) and has a 70.1% completion percentage (230-for-328), tossing 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He has added 89 rushing yards on 35 carries (plus three touchdowns), averaging 5.9 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.1% of the time while running the ball 40.9% of the time.
  • Tagovailoa accounts for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 49 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The Titans have the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 265.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans have given up 21 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them ninth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Tagovailoa put together a 198-yard performance against the Saints last week, completing 73.1% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with one interception.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown for 638 passing yards over his last three games (212.7 per game) and has a 69.1% completion percentage (65-of-94), throwing five touchdown passes with three interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

126

22.7%

96

941

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

102

18.4%

67

707

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

56

10.1%

34

457

2

4

5.6%

