December 30, 2021
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd's 88 targets have resulted in 63 grabs for 792 yards (52.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 18.1% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Boyd collected 27 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.
  • The 257.2 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Boyd put together an 85-yard performance against the Ravens last week on three catches (28.3 yards per catch) while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Boyd has collected 236 yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 78.7 yards per game on 16 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

C.J. Uzomah

57

11.7%

45

461

5

7

13.5%

