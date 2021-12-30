There will be player prop bets available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 88 targets have resulted in 63 grabs for 792 yards (52.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.

So far this season, 18.1% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Boyd collected 27 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.

The 257.2 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Boyd put together an 85-yard performance against the Ravens last week on three catches (28.3 yards per catch) while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Boyd has collected 236 yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 78.7 yards per game on 16 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 88 18.1% 63 792 4 6 11.5% Ja'Marr Chase 112 23.0% 68 1163 10 11 21.2% Tee Higgins 105 21.6% 71 1029 6 11 21.2% C.J. Uzomah 57 11.7% 45 461 5 7 13.5%

