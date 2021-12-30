Publish date:
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 88 targets have resulted in 63 grabs for 792 yards (52.8 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 18.1% of the 486 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 11.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Boyd collected 27 receiving yards in his only career matchup against the Chiefs, 23.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Boyd did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Chiefs.
- The 257.2 yards per game the Chiefs are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Boyd put together an 85-yard performance against the Ravens last week on three catches (28.3 yards per catch) while being targeted five times and scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Boyd has collected 236 yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns, averaging 78.7 yards per game on 16 targets.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
